Lukoil To Have 80% Stake In Equatorial Guinea's EG-27 Gas Block Development - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 11:10 AM

Lukoil to Have 80% Stake in Equatorial Guinea's EG-27 Gas Block Development - Minister

MALABO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Equatorial Guinea expects Russia's Lukoil to asses the plan of EG-27 gas block development, in which the Russian company will have an 80 percent stake, after which the decision on signing a contract will be made, and a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant will be possibly built afterwards, Equatorial Guinea's Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima said.

While Lukoil will have an 80 percent stake, Equatorial Guinea's GEPetrol will have a 20 percent stake in the project, the minister told reporters on the sidelines of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum. He also said that Lukoil would have two options regarding usage of the extracted gas: it can either transfer it to the Punta Europa LNG facility for export, or build a new floating LNG plant, with its capacity expected to reach around 2.

2 million tonnes annually.

Lima added that Equatorial Guinea was now awaiting Lukoil's assessment of existing resources and the EG-27 development plan. If the sides agree on a common stand on this, then a contract will be signed, while in the other case Equatorial Guinea will be forced to announce a new licensing round, the minister specified.

Media reports emerged earlier in the week that the block in the Niger Basin was awarded to Lukoil and GEPetrol. It was previously named Block R, and the UK Ophir Energy company intended to build a floating LNG plant on its base. However, Equatorial Guinea deprived Ophir Energy of the development license in January as the company had failed to secure funding.

