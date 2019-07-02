UrduPoint.com
Luxembourg Prime Minister Blames EU Job Impasse On EPP Rift

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 10:54 PM

Luxembourg Prime Minister Blames EU Job Impasse on EPP Rift

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel blamed on Tuesday the continued impasse over the next president to lead the European Commission on a rift within the bloc's biggest party, the European People's Party (EPP).

The European People's Party appeared willing to back deputy Commission chief Frans Timmermans, the Socialists' candidate, but a rebel group within the EPP refused to give up on their candidate, Manfred Weber.

"We realized yesterday that the EPP had a bug and I hope that during the night they had a reboot and they are able to work together this morning," Bettel said in a doorstep interview.

He assured reporters that EU leaders would make a breakthrough on Tuesday. He did not want to speculate on chances of the other candidate, Danish EU Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager, to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker, saying "it is no casting show."

