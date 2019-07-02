Luxembourg Prime Minister Blames EU Job Impasse on EPP Rift

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel blamed on Tuesday the continued impasse over the next president to lead the European Commission on a rift within the bloc's biggest party, the European People's Party (EPP)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel blamed on Tuesday the continued impasse over the next president to lead the European Commission on a rift within the bloc's biggest party, the European People's Party (EPP).

The European People's Party appeared willing to back deputy Commission chief Frans Timmermans, the Socialists' candidate, but a rebel group within the EPP refused to give up on their candidate, Manfred Weber.

"We realized yesterday that the EPP had a bug and I hope that during the night they had a reboot and they are able to work together this morning," Bettel said in a doorstep interview.

He assured reporters that EU leaders would make a breakthrough on Tuesday. He did not want to speculate on chances of the other candidate, Danish EU Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager, to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker, saying "it is no casting show."