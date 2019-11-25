UrduPoint.com
LVMH Buys Tiffany In $16.2 Bn Deal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 12:44 PM

LVMH and US jewellers Tiffany announced Monday a $16.2 billion tie-up that is the French luxury group's biggest-ever acquisition and will bolster its presence in the United States

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :LVMH and US jewellers Tiffany announced Monday a $16.2 billion tie-up that is the French luxury group's biggest-ever acquisition and will bolster its presence in the United States.

The companies said in a statement they "have entered into a definitive agreement whereby LVMH will acquire Tiffany for $135 per share in cash, in a transaction with an equity value of approximately 14.7 billion Euros or $16.2 billion."

