LVMH first-half profits soar on rebound from pandemic

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :LVMH, the world's leading maker of luxury goods, said Monday that sales and profits bounced back strongly in the first six months of 2021 as demand soared from the pandemic-induced slump last year.

LVMH, whose brands included Moet and Louis Vuitton, said in a statement that its bottom-line net profit soared by 62 percent to 5.3 billion Euros ($6.3 billion) in the period from January to June, on a 53-percent jump in revenues to 28.7 billion euros.