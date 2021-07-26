UrduPoint.com
LVMH First-half Profits Soar On Rebound From Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 10:26 PM

LVMH first-half profits soar on rebound from pandemic

LVMH, the world's leading maker of luxury goods, said Monday that sales and profits bounced back strongly in the first six months of 2021 as demand soared from the pandemic-induced slump last year

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :LVMH, the world's leading maker of luxury goods, said Monday that sales and profits bounced back strongly in the first six months of 2021 as demand soared from the pandemic-induced slump last year.

LVMH, whose brands included Moet and Louis Vuitton, said in a statement that its bottom-line net profit soared by 62 percent to 5.3 billion Euros ($6.3 billion) in the period from January to June, on a 53-percent jump in revenues to 28.7 billion euros.

