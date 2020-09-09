UrduPoint.com
LVMH Says 'not In Position' To Buy Tiffany

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 04:51 PM

Luxury giant LVMH said Wednesday it was "not in a position" to go ahead with a $16.2-billion purchase of storied US jewellers Tiffany, which responded by threatening legal action to force the deal through

Paris (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Luxury giant LVMH said Wednesday it was "not in a position" to go ahead with a $16.2-billion purchase of storied US jewellers Tiffany, which responded by threatening legal action to force the deal through.

In a statement, LVMH said its board had reviewed the deal after "a succession of events which undermine the acquisition of Tiffany & Co," notably US threats to raise taxes on French products which led the group to conclude it cannot complete the acquisition.

