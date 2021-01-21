Maas Criticizes US Exterritorial Sanctions on Nord Stream 2, Vows to Discuss Issue With US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas denounced on Thursday US extraterritorial sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, which aims to carry Russian gas to Europe, pledging to raise the issue during consultations with the new US administration.

"In our opinion, these sanctions, which are extraterritorial, are improper. We have said that over and over again in the past. We will talk about it with each other, and that would be the difference with the previous [US] administration. We used to find out things from the media and never discussed anything," Maas told the N-TV broadcaster.

At the same time, the top German diplomat did not mention dates for possible talks with the US authorities.

Commenting on some of the European companies' decision to withdraw from the Nord Stream 2 project, Mass noted that he knew the reason why ” sanction threats.

"It will be decided in the coming weeks and months. Now no one can say anything in advance," the foreign minister said when asked if the project would be completed.

The United States is a vocal opponent to the Russian-led project aimed at carrying up to 2 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany, as it seeks to export more liquefied natural gas to Europe. The pipeline's construction was suspended a year ago after US sanctions forced Swiss offshore pipeline company Allseas to withdraw from the project. Construction was resumed in December 2020 and is expected to take several months to complete, according to expert estimates.

The German authorities, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, have repeatedly rejected what they call US extraterritorial sanctions, saying that they consider the project to be economic and not political.