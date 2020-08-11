Maas on US Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2: EU Cannot Be Told Where to Buy Energy

The European Union has a sovereign right to choose where to buy energy sources, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said, regarding the US threat of sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, set to bring Russian gas to Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The European Union has a sovereign right to choose where to buy energy sources, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said, regarding the US threat of sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, set to bring Russian gas to Europe.

"Sanctions between partners are really the wrong way to go. And at the end of the day, it's our sovereign decision where we're going to buy energy resources. No state can dictate energy policy to the European Union via threats," Maas said at talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.