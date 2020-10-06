Macao's broad money supply decreased by 1.0 percent month-to-month in August with a stable share of patacas, the special administrative region's monetary watchdog said here on Tuesday

MACAO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Macao's broad money supply decreased by 1.0 percent month-to-month in August with a stable share of patacas, the special administrative region's monetary watchdog said here on Tuesday.

According to statistics released by the Monetary Authority of Macao, Currency in circulation rose 1.2 percent whereas demand deposits dropped 5.8 percent. M1 thus decreased 4.1 percent from one month earlier.

Meanwhile, quasi-monetary liabilities fell 0.6 percent. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, decreased 1.0 percent to 701.7 billion patacas (88.04 billion U.S. Dollars).

On an annual basis, M1 dropped 11.1 percent whereas M2 grew 5.7 percent.

The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong Dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and U. S. dollar (USD) in M2 were 33.0 percent, 46.7 percent, 4.7 percent and 13.8 percent respectively.

Resident deposits went down by 1.0 percent from the preceding month to 683.2 billion patacas while non-resident deposits also dropped 1.7 percent to 319.3 billion patacas.

Domestic loans to the private sector rose 0.1 percent from a month ago to 540.3 billion patacas while external loans also grew 3.3 percent to 686.8 billion patacas.

At the end of August, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector rose from 56.9 percent at end of July to 57.1 percent. (1 U.S. dollar equals 7.97 patacas)