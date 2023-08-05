Open Menu

Macao's Broad Money Supply Rebounds In June

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Macao's broad money supply rebounds in June

MACAO, Aug. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Macao's broad money supply rebounded by 0.5 percent month on month to 717.2 billion patacas (about 89 billion U.S. Dollars) in June, the special administrative region's (SAR) monetary watchdog said on Friday.

According to statistics released by the Monetary Authority of Macao, Currency in circulation and demand deposits dropped 1.3 percent and 3.3 percent respectively. M1 thus retreated 2.7 percent from one month earlier.

Meanwhile, quasi-monetary liabilities rose 0.9 percent. The sum of these two items, broad money supply or M2, rebounded 0.5 percent to 717.2 billion patacas.

On an annual basis, M1 fell 2.

7 percent, whereas M2 grew 5.5 percent.

The shares of the pataca, the Hong Kong dollar, the renminbi and the U.S. Dollar in M2 were 34.5 percent, 45.0 percent, 8.5 percent and 9.8 percent, respectively.

According to the official data, resident deposits increased 0.6 percent from the preceding month to 696.8 billion patacas, while non-resident deposits rose 5.9 percent to 294.1 billion patacas.

Meanwhile, public sector deposits in the banking sector grew 0.3 percent to 221.1 billion patacas.

As a result, total deposits in the banking sector increased 1.8 percent from a month earlier to 1,212.1 billion patacas. (1 pataca equals 0.12 U.S. dollars)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Hong Kong Saudi Arabia Riyals Money June From Billion

Recent Stories

Imran Khan arrested after being convicted in Thosh ..

Imran Khan arrested after being convicted in Thoshakhana case

4 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to promote screen tourism: Marri ..

Steps being taken to promote screen tourism: Marriyum

13 minutes ago
 Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris str ..

Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris struggle

2 hours ago
 Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2023

5 hours ago
New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program lau ..

New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program launched in Switzerland

13 hours ago
 'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water t ..

'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water test in Seine postponed

14 hours ago
 Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Gro ..

Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Group's Presence in Belarus - Pen ..

14 hours ago
 US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Su ..

US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Sudan's Darfur Region - State De ..

14 hours ago
 Lithuania Recognized 1,164 Russians, Belarusians a ..

Lithuania Recognized 1,164 Russians, Belarusians as Security Threats- Migration ..

14 hours ago
 Cao Shudong calls on Federal Minister for Finance ..

Cao Shudong calls on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad I ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business