MACAO'S, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Macao's composite consumer price index (CPI) for July 2020 increased by 0.27 percent year-on-year to 102.14, the special administrative region's statistic department said here on Thursday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the increment was attributable to higher charges for eating out, outpatient services, hairdressing and beauty services, as well as higher prices of fresh pork and rising rentals for dwellings.

The price in-dices of health and education went up by 5.49 percent and 5.17 percent year-on-year respectively, whereas the in-dices of communication, and recreation and culture fell markedly by 11.39 percent and 10.65 percent.

The composite CPI for July 2020 decreased by 0.

44 percent month-to-month. Price in-dices of recreation and culture, and communication dropped by 8.41 percent and 4.22 percent attributable to lower charges for package tours and telecommunication services.

On the other hand, rising wages for domestic helpers drove up the price index of household furnishings and services by 1.06 percent.

For the 12 months ended July 2020, the average composite CPI rose by 2.19 percent from the previous period from August 2018 to July 2019, with notable growth in the price in-dices of education at 5.22 percent, food and non-alcoholic beverages at 4.82 percent and health 4.60 percent. The average composite CPI for the first seven months of 2020 rose by 1.81 percent year-on-year.