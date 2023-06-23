MACAO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Macao's composite consumer price index (CPI) grew 0.90 percent year-on-year to 104.57 in May, the special administrative region's statistics department said on Friday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service said the increase was attributed to dearer charges for dining out, rising tuition fees and wages of domestic helpers, as well as higher hotel room rates and clothing prices.

However, the rise was partially offset by lower rentals for dwellings and reduced airfares.

In comparison with April, the composite CPI rose 0.14 percent in May.

For the 12 months ending May 2023, the average composite CPI grew 0.97 percent from the previous period.

The average composite CPI for the first five months of 2023 rose 0.83 percent year-on-year.