Macao's Fores Reserves Rise To 26.22 Bln USD At End Of July

MACAO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The preliminary estimate of Macao's foreign exchange reserves amounted to 209.9 billion patacas (about 26.22 billion U.S. Dollars) at the end of July, the special administrative region's (SAR) monetary watchdog said on Friday.

The latest statistics from the Monetary Authority of Macao indicated that the reserves increased by 0.1 percent from the revised value of 209.8 billion patacas (about 26.23 billion U.S. dollars) for the previous month.

Macao's foreign exchange reserves at the end of July represented 11 times the Currency in circulation or 86.2 percent of pataca M2 at the end of June.

The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the pataca rose 0.85 point month on month but fell 3.92 points year on year to 103.3 in July 2021, implying that overall speaking, the exchange rate of the pataca grew against the currencies of Macao's major trading partners on a monthly basis but dropped on an annual basis.

