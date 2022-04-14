UrduPoint.com

Macao's Forex Reserves Rise To 26.72 Bln USD By March

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2022 | 02:56 PM

MACAO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) --:The preliminary estimate of Macao's foreign exchange reserves amounted to 215.4 billion patacas (about 26.72 billion U.S. Dollars) at the end of March 2022, the special administrative region's (SAR) monetary watchdog said on Thursday.

The latest statistics from the Monetary Authority of Macao indicated that the reserves increased by 0.8 percent from the revised value of 213.7 billion patacas (about 26.56 billion dollars) for the previous month.

The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the pataca rose 0.85 point month on month and 1.28 points year on year to 104.5 in March 2022.

