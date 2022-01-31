(@FahadShabbir)

Macao's total merchandise import expanded by 66.2 percent year on year to 153.88 billion patacas (about 19.16 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021, while total merchandise export increased 19.9 percent from 2020 to 12.96 billion patacas, the special administrative region (SAR)'s statistical service said on Monday

MACAO, Jan. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) --:Macao's total merchandise import expanded by 66.2 percent year on year to 153.88 billion patacas (about 19.16 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2021, while total merchandise export increased 19.9 percent from 2020 to 12.96 billion patacas, the special administrative region (SAR)'s statistical service said on Monday.

The latest report from Macao's Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) showed that the merchandise trade deficit totaled 140.91 billion patacas in 2021, up by 59.

17 billion patacas from 2020.

Analyzed by place of origin, merchandise import from the European Union (EU) and the Chinese mainland in 2021 surged by 74.5 percent and 75.7 percent year on year to 49.80 billion patacas and 48.52 billion patacas respectively.

Analyzed by destination, merchandise export to the mainland rose by 12.3 percent year on year to 1.81 billion patacas in 2021. Exports to the Hong Kong SAR, the United States and the EU expanded by 22.7 percent, 22.8 percent and 6.1 percent year on year respectively.