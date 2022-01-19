Restaurants and retail businesses in Macao grew in November 2021 as compared to the previous month, the special administrative region's statistics service said on Wednesday

MACAO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Restaurants and retail businesses in Macao grew in November 2021 as compared to the previous month, the special administrative region's statistics service said on Wednesday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that 27 percent of the interviewed restaurants and similar establishments reported a year-on-year rise in revenue, a growth of 15 percentage points from October 2021.

Meanwhile, the proportion of interviewed retailers recording a year-on-year sales rise in November last year grew by 20 percentage points over the preceding month to 37 percent.

For the Business Performance Index (BPI) that reflects the trend of year-on-year changes in revenues, the values for restaurants and similar establishments and retail trade were both lower than 50, implying that the business performance of these two industries in November 2021 was less satisfactory compared to the same month of 2020.

As regards the business expectations for December last year, 89 percent of the interviewed restaurants and similar establishments expect their revenue to increase month on month or remain stable, up by 3 percentage points from November.

Ninety-two percent of the interviewed retailers anticipated a month-on-month sales rise or steady performance in the month, a growth of 4 percentage points from November 2021.