UrduPoint.com

Macao's Restaurant, Retail Businesses Improve In November 2021

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2022 | 04:19 PM

Macao's restaurant, retail businesses improve in November 2021

Restaurants and retail businesses in Macao grew in November 2021 as compared to the previous month, the special administrative region's statistics service said on Wednesday

MACAO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Restaurants and retail businesses in Macao grew in November 2021 as compared to the previous month, the special administrative region's statistics service said on Wednesday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that 27 percent of the interviewed restaurants and similar establishments reported a year-on-year rise in revenue, a growth of 15 percentage points from October 2021.

Meanwhile, the proportion of interviewed retailers recording a year-on-year sales rise in November last year grew by 20 percentage points over the preceding month to 37 percent.

For the Business Performance Index (BPI) that reflects the trend of year-on-year changes in revenues, the values for restaurants and similar establishments and retail trade were both lower than 50, implying that the business performance of these two industries in November 2021 was less satisfactory compared to the same month of 2020.

As regards the business expectations for December last year, 89 percent of the interviewed restaurants and similar establishments expect their revenue to increase month on month or remain stable, up by 3 percentage points from November.

Ninety-two percent of the interviewed retailers anticipated a month-on-month sales rise or steady performance in the month, a growth of 4 percentage points from November 2021.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Same October November December 2020 From

Recent Stories

UVAS holds workshop on ‘Whole Genome Variant Cal ..

26 minutes ago
 Over 700,000 electricity connections are pending: ..

Over 700,000 electricity connections are pending: Mian Zahid Hussain

55 minutes ago
 Six dead in fire at Spain retirement home

Six dead in fire at Spain retirement home

2 minutes ago
 5,800 fertilizer bags seized from private mill

5,800 fertilizer bags seized from private mill

13 minutes ago
 39 cattle burnt in fire erupts in farm

39 cattle burnt in fire erupts in farm

13 minutes ago
 4 alleged robbers held

4 alleged robbers held

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.