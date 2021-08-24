UrduPoint.com

Macao's Retail Sales Value Up 200 Pct Year On Year In Q2

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 04:39 PM

Macao's retail sales value up 200 pct year on year in Q2

The value of Macao's retail sales for the second quarter of 2021 totaled 20.70 billion patacas (about 2.58 billion U.S. dollars), up 200 percent year on year, the special administrative region's statistic department said on Tuesday

MACAO, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) --:The value of Macao's retail sales for the second quarter of 2021 totaled 20.70 billion patacas (about 2.58 billion U.S. Dollars), up 200 percent year on year, the special administrative region's statistic department said on Tuesday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) showed that among the major retail trade activities, sales values of watches, clocks and jewelry, leather goods and communication equipment witnessed notable year-on-year growth of 957.9 percent, 504.0 percent and 460.4 percent respectively, whereas sales value of supermarkets dropped by 11.3 percent.

As regards sales volume index, the indices of watches, clocks and jewelry, leather goods and communication equipment registered significant rise, while the index of supermarkets decreased.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Jewelry From Billion

Recent Stories

No compromise on clauses of Media Development Auth ..

No compromise on clauses of Media Development Authority bill: Fawad

6 minutes ago
 Hungary Ready to Sign New Long-Term Deal With Russ ..

Hungary Ready to Sign New Long-Term Deal With Russia's Gazprom - Foreign Ministe ..

7 minutes ago
 Hungary to Start Producing Russia's Sputnik V COVI ..

Hungary to Start Producing Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine in 2022 - Foreign ..

7 minutes ago
 Region’s largest food aid campaign distributes i ..

Region’s largest food aid campaign distributes initial 100 Million Meals world ..

17 minutes ago
 3-Days training workshop on "value chain analysis- ..

3-Days training workshop on "value chain analysis-identifying opportunities and ..

22 minutes ago
 Gunmen attack Nigeria defence academy, two officer ..

Gunmen attack Nigeria defence academy, two officers dead: official

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.