(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The value of Macao's retail sales for the second quarter of 2021 totaled 20.70 billion patacas (about 2.58 billion U.S. dollars), up 200 percent year on year, the special administrative region's statistic department said on Tuesday

MACAO, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) --:The value of Macao's retail sales for the second quarter of 2021 totaled 20.70 billion patacas (about 2.58 billion U.S. Dollars), up 200 percent year on year, the special administrative region's statistic department said on Tuesday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) showed that among the major retail trade activities, sales values of watches, clocks and jewelry, leather goods and communication equipment witnessed notable year-on-year growth of 957.9 percent, 504.0 percent and 460.4 percent respectively, whereas sales value of supermarkets dropped by 11.3 percent.

As regards sales volume index, the indices of watches, clocks and jewelry, leather goods and communication equipment registered significant rise, while the index of supermarkets decreased.