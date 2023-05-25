UrduPoint.com

Macao's Unemployment Rate Continues To Drop In February-April

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Macao's unemployment rate continues to drop in February-April

MACAO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Macao's general unemployment rate from February to April decreased by 0.3 percentage points to 2.8 percent from the January-March period, the special administrative region's statistics department said on Thursday.

The latest report from Macao's Statistics and Census Service said the unemployment rate for local residents was 3.6 percent for the February-April period, down 0.3 percentage points from the January-March period.

The underemployment rate edged down by 0.1 percentage point to 2.1 percent, while the labor force participation rate was 67.

8 percent.

The labor force living in Macao totaled 371,200 people from February to April. Total employment was 360,700 and the number of employed residents totalled 282,200, up by 1,400 and 1,000 respectively from the previous period.

The number of unemployed dropped by 1,000 from the previous period to 10,500.

Meanwhile, the proportion of people seeking their first job decreased by 2.9 percentage points to 3.9 percent of the total unemployed.

The number of underemployed went down by 100 from the previous period to 7,900.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Job February April From Employment

Recent Stories

Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sa ..

Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sanghar

29 minutes ago
 Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo ..

Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo V27e Launches in Pakistan

32 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of She ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of Sheikh Zayed Book Award 2023

1 hour ago
 DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Busin ..

DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Business Council

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.