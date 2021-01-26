UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Machinery Group Imports Reduced By 4.34%

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 03:50 PM

Machinery group imports reduced by 4.34%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Machinery group imports, during first six months of current fiscal year, have reduced by 4.34 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday, the Machinery group imports came down from $4,433,056 in Fy 2019-20 of last financial year to US $4,240,484 of the same period of current financial year.

During the period of July-Dec 20 this year, imports of Construction and Mining Machinery reduced by 32.

86%, worth $54,294 as compared the imports valuing $80,871 of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Electric Machinery and Appartus imports decreased by 46.26%, worth $640,704 as compared the imports of valuing $1,192,274 of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, Other Appartus imports also came down by 5.20%, valuing $216,637 imported as compared the imports worth $228,509 of same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Same From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,601 new COVID-19 cases, 3,890 reco ..

41 minutes ago

EGA completes major periodic refurbishment of Al T ..

41 minutes ago

Fazl, Zardari agree to speed up anti-govt  move

55 minutes ago

China's Tianjin targets 6 pct annual GDP growth fo ..

52 minutes ago

Indonesia passes one million coronavirus cases

52 minutes ago

Conte Tells Council of Ministers Plans to Go to Pr ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.