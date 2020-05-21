Machinery Group imports reduced by 5 per cent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The Machinery group imports during ten months of current financial year reduced by 5.01 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the Machinery group imports came down from US $ 7,499,631 thousand in ten months of last financial year to US $7,123,630 thousand of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-April this year, imports of Power Generating Machinery reduced by 6.51% worth US $ 975,796 thousand as compared the imports valuing US $ 1,043,688 thousand of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, office Machinery imports decreased by 16.

81 per cent, worth US $ 311,457 thousand as compared the imports of valuing $374,639 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, Textile Machinery imports also came down by 12.52 per cent, valuing US $ 380,446 thousand imported as compared the imports worth US $ 434,897 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period of ten months of current fiscal year imports of Construction and Mining Machinery reduced by 8.71 per cent, valuing US $ 175,170 thousand imported as compared the imports worth US $ 191,883 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.