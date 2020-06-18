Machinery group imports reduced by 5.15 %

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The Machinery group imports during in eleven months of current financial year reduced by 5.15 percent as compared the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the Machinery group imports came down from US $8,267,182 thousand in eleven months of last financial year to US $7,841,520 thousand of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-May this year, imports of Power Generating Machinery reduced by 7.

65%, worth $1,097,108 thousand as compared the imports valuing $1,187,993 thousand of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Office machines incl. Proc equip. imports decreased by 15.82%, worth $338,563 thousand as compared the imports of valuing $402,177 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, buses, Textile machinery imports also came down by 14.22%, valuing $406,761 thousand imported as compared the imports worth $474,174 thousand of same period of last year.