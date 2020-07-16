UrduPoint.com
Machinery Group Imports Reduced By 5.15 %

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 12:10 AM

Machinery group imports reduced by 5.15 %

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Machinery group imports during eleven months of financial year 2019-20 reduced by 5.15 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the Machinery group imports came down from US $8,267,182 thousand in eleven months of last financial year to US $7,841,520 thousand of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-May this year, imports of Power Generating Machinery reduced by 7.65% worth $1,097,108 thousand as compared the imports valuing $1,187,993 thousand of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Office machine Incld. imports decreased by 15.82%, worth $338,563 thousand as compared the imports of valuing $402,177 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, buses, Textile Machinery imports also came down by 14.22%, valuing $406,761 thousand imported as compared the imports worth $474,174 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period of eleven months of current fiscal year imports of Construction machinery reduced by 10.55%, valuing $180,686 thousand imported as compared the imports worth $201,988 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

