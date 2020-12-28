UrduPoint.com
Machinery group imports reduced by 5.78 per cent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Machinery group imports during first five months of current fiscal year reduced by 5.78 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the Machinery group imports came down from US $3,580,401 thousand in FY 2019-20 of last financial year to US $ 3,373,343 thousand of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-Nov 20 this year, imports of Textile machinery reduced by 6.07 percent, worth US $ 182,761 thousand as compared the imports valuing US $ 194,570 thousand of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Construction and Mining Machinery imports decreased by 30.87 percent, worth US $ 47,376 thousand as compared the imports of valuing US $ 68,529 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, Electrical Machinery and Apparatus imports also came down by 39.33 %, valuing US $ 520,856 thousand imported as compared the imports worth US $ 858,455 thousand of same period of last year.

