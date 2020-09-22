Machinery group imports reduced by 6.21 per cent

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Machinery group imports during first two months current fiscal year reduced by 6.21 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Machinery group imports during first two months current fiscal year reduced by 6.21 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the Machinery group imports came down from US $1,413,201 thousand in FY 2019-20 of last financial year to US $1,325,379 thousand of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-Aug 20 this year, imports of Office machine incl.Data proc equip reduced by 8.

50%, worth $62,591 thousand as compared the imports valuing $68,408 thousand of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Textile Machinery imports decreased by 32.47%, worth $55,435 thousand as compared the imports of valuing $82,093 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, construction and mining machinery imports also came down by 27.18%, valuing $16,870 thousand imported as compared the imports worth $23,167 thousand of same period of last year.

\395