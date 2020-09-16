Machinery group imports reduced by 6.38 per cent in FY 2019-20

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Machinery group imports during FY 2019-20 reduced by 6.38 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the Machinery group imports came down from US $725,793 thousand in FY 2019-20 of last financial year to US $679,463 thousand of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July 20 this year, imports of Office machine incl.Data proc equip reduced by 31.20%, worth $30,019 thousand as compared the imports valuing $43,631 thousand of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Textile Machinery imports decreased by 33.91%, worth $32,825 thousand as compared the imports of valuing $49,667 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, construction and mining machinery imports also came down by 29.72%, valuing $9,810 thousand imported as compared the imports worth $13,959 thousand of same period of last year.

