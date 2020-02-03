Machinery group imports reduces by 1.03%

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Machinery group imports during first six months of current financial year reduced by 1.03% as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, power generating machinery imports came down from $661,853 million in first six months of last financial year to $650,436 million of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-December, 2019, imports of office machine incl.data proc equip: for infants reduced by 14.

48% worth $196,239 million imported as compared the imports valuing $229,453 million of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, construction and mining machinery decreased by 36.71%, worth $82,175 million as compared the imports of valuing $129,841 million of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, agricultural machinery and implements imports also came down by 15.80%, valuing $51,693 million imported as compared the imports worth $61,391 million of same period of last year.

