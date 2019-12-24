Machinery group imports reduces by 3.97%

Machinery group imports into the country during first five months of current financial year reduced by 3.97% as compared the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Machinery group imports into the country during first five months of current financial year reduced by 3.97% as compared the corresponding period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, power generating machinery imports came down from $3,728,319 million in first five months of last financial year to $3,580,239 million of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-November, 2019, imports of office machine incl.data proc equip: for infants reduced by 17.

03% worth $163,019 million imported as compared the imports valuing $196,468 million of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, construction and mining machinery decreased by 41.84%, worth $69,825 million as compared the imports of valuing $120,056 million of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, agricultural machinery and implements imports also came down by 15.94%, valuing $45,310 million imported as compared the imports worth $53,899 million of same period of last year.

\395