Machinery Imports Increase By 22.56% In Two Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The imports of the overall machinery group experienced a substantial increase of 22.56 percent during the first two months of the current fiscal year (July-August 2025-26) compared to the corresponding period of FY 2024-25.

Increased machinery imports would help boost productivity and drive technological innovation across key sectors, fostering economic growth and accelerating infrastructure development.

The total imports of the machinery group during the two months of the FY 2025-26 stood at $1.708 billion against the imports of $1.393 billion of the corresponding period of the last year, according to official data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The import of agriculture sector machinery and equipment surged by 66.71 percent from $17.638 million to $29.

404 million; textile machinery 81.44 percent from $ 65.662million to $ 119.138 million; power-generating machinery 23.77 percent from $86.862 million to $107.505 million; construction and mining machinery 52.92 percent from $18.294 million to $ 27.976 million; other apparatus 22.29 percent from $78.342 million to $ 95.800 million; other machinery by 31.69 percent from $ 307.219 million to $404.568 million; office machinery by 56.69 percent from $ 68.017 million to $106.574 million; mobile phone by 109.12 percent from $143.703 million to $300.509 million; and the telecoms-related equipment by 78.48 percent from $222.044 million to $396.310 million.

However, during the period under review, the import of electrical machinery and apparatus witnessed a decline of 15.03 percent from $ 607.918 million to $516.557 million.

