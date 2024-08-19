Machinery Imports Increased By 37.40% In First Month Of FY 2024-25
Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) The imports of the overall machinery group experienced a substantial increase of 37.40 per cent during first month of the current fiscal year compared to the 2023-24 period, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.
The growth in machinery imports would help elevate productivity and spur technological advancements in essential sectors, leading to economic expansion and progress in infrastructure development.
The total imports of the machinery group during the last month stood at $677.021 million against the imports of $492.745 million recorded in July 2023-24.
The import of agriculture sector machinery and equipment surged by 55.95 percent from $4.143 million to $6.461 million; textile machinery 36.49 percent from $ 13.
678 million to $ 18.669 million; power-generating machinery 10.93 percent from $ 28.216 million to $ 31.299 million; construction and mining machinery 109.77 percent from $ 4.247 million to $ 8.909; electrical machinery and apparatus 98.36 percent from $173.481 million to $344.121 million; telecoms related equipment 13.25 percent from $90.588 million to $102.587 million; other apparatus 69.45 percent from $22.475 million to $ 38.083 million and other equipment 3.37 percent from $ 131.796 million to $ 136.238 million.
However, during the period under review, the import of office machinery including data processing equipment declined by 38.33 percent from $ 46.596 million to $28.737 million, and mobile phones by 5.30 percent from $68.113 million to $ 64.504 million.
