Machinery imports surge by 15.21% in four months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The imports of the overall machinery group experienced a substantial increase of 15.21 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year (July -October) compared to 2023-24.

The growth in machinery imports would help elevate productivity and spur technological advancements in essential sectors, leading to economic expansion and progress in infrastructure development.

The total imports of the machinery group during the four months of the FY 2024-25 stood at $2,707.736 million against the imports of $2,350.217 million of the corresponding period the last year, according to official data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The import of agriculture sector machinery and equipment surged by 70.92 percent from $23.178 million to $39.616 million; textile machinery 42.

34 percent from $ 46.839 million to $ 66.671 million; power-generating machinery 40.83 percent from $ 132.893 million to $ 187.152 million; construction and mining machinery 50.31 percent from $25.891 million to $ 38.917 million; electrical machinery and apparatus 39.70 percent from $751.827 million to $1,050.284 million; and other apparatus 32.89 percent from $136.864 million to $ 188.721 million.

However, during the period under review, the import of office machinery including data processing equipment declined by7.69 percent from $166.759 million to $153.942 million; mobile phones by 10.46 percent from $469.969 million to $420.799 million; telecoms-related equipment 0.44 percent from $606.833 million to $609.520 million and other machinery 5.77 percent from $595.977 million to $561.634 million.