Machinery imports up by 21.68% in Q1 of FY 2024-25

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The imports of the overall machinery group experienced a substantial increase of 21.68 percent during the first quarter of the current fiscal year (July -September) compared to 2023-24.

The growth in machinery imports would help elevate productivity and spur technological advancements in essential sectors, leading to economic expansion and progress in infrastructure development.

The total imports of the machinery group during the three months of the FY 2024-25 stood at $2,014.339 million against the imports of $1,655.55 million of the corresponding period the last year, according to official data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The import of agriculture sector machinery and equipment surged by 115.88 percent from $13.757 million to $29.699 million; textile machinery 39.

82 percent from $ 35.867 million to $ 50.151 million; power-generating machinery 27.13 percent from $ 106.624 million to $ 135.551 million; construction and mining machinery 51.78 percent from $19.532 million to $ 29.645 million; electrical machinery and apparatus 77.85 percent from $488.696 million to $869.136 million; other apparatus 34.64 percent from $22.475 million to $ 38.083 million

However, during the period under review, the import of office machinery including data processing equipment declined by 21.44 percent from $135.534 million to $106.480 million; mobile phones 18.93 percent from $304.029 million to $246.472 million; telecoms-related equipment by 6.17 percent from $399.048 million to $374.410 million and other machinery by 8.14 percent from $456.442 million to$419.267 million.