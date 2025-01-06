Machinery imports witness 12.82% surge in five months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The imports of the overall machinery group experienced a substantial increase of 12.82 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year (July-November) compared to 2023-24.

The total imports of the machinery group during the five months of the FY 2024-25 stood at $ 3,310.154 million against the imports of $2,934.049 million of the corresponding period the last year, according to official data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The import of agriculture sector machinery and equipment surged by 42.32 percent from $31.796 million to $45.251 million; textile machinery 49.93 percent from $ 56.689 million to $ 84.993 million; power-generating machinery 40.38 percent from $ 179.

442 million to $ 251.905 million; construction and mining machinery 39.23 percent from $34.517 million to $ 48.058 million; electrical machinery and apparatus 31.52 percent from $911.857 million to $1,199.269 million; and other apparatus 26.05 percent from $177.859 million to $ 224.196 million.

However, during the period under review, the import of office machinery including data processing equipment declined by6.10 percent from $203.629 million to $191.203 million; mobile phones by 7.52 percent from $616.518 million to $570.167 million and other machinery by 3.69 percent from $721.742 million to $695.112 million, while the import of telecoms-related equipment remained stagnant and stood at 0.00 from $794.377 million to $794.363 million.