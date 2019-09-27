Macro adjustment policies resulting in stronger growth in multiple sectors, says MoF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The macro adjustment policies such as monetary tightening, exchange rate adjustments, cuts in development spending have started paying the desired results with stability and growing strength visible in many sectors of the economy.

The current account deficit declined significantly by 32.1 percent to US$ 13.508 billion which is about 4.8 percent of GDP) during fiscal year 2019-20 as compared US$ 19.897 billion, 6.3 percent of GDP that widened by 57.6 percent in last year, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance here Friday.

This trend was continued, during the period from July-August 2019-20, current account deficit reduced by 54.7 percent to US$ 1.292 billion as compared US$ 2.85 billion during same period last year.

On the exports sides, Pakistan's exports during current fiscal year stood at US$ 22.979 billion compared with US$ 23.212 billion during fiscal year 2018-19. During the period under review, strong negative price effect dominates the positive quantity effect, hence exports declined by 1 percent. Similarly, during July-August 2019-20, exports increased by 2.79 percent to US$ 3.753 billion against US$ 3.651 billion in last year.

According to merchandise trade on disaggregated level, textile exports increased by 2.3 percent in value over the last year. This sector constitutes more than 60 percent share of total exports. Value added exports of textile items like knitwear which comprises 14.4 percent of total exports increased both in quantity and value by10.7and 12.8percent, respectively.

Readymade garments constituting share of 12.5 percent in exports increased both in quantity and value term by 34.6 and 7.5 percent, respectively.

Value-added exports increased due to growing demand and improvement in export competitiveness after exchange rate adjustment. Bedwear with a share of 10.7 percent in exports, increased both in quantity and in value by 20.4 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

Food group, which has 17.3 percent share in exports, increased in value by 17.3 percent of which rice with considerable share of 8.9 percent in exports increased in both quantity and value by 47.6and 48.6 percent, respectively.

Basmati rice registered a growth in both quantity and value by 49.8 and 32.8percent, respectively. Others rice also increased both in quantity and value by 61.9 and 47.9 percent, respectively.

It further said that Pakistan's imports during fiscal year 2019 stood at US$ 54.799 billion compared with US$ 60.795 billion in FY2018. The impact of stabilization efforts brings a decline of 9.86 percent in imports in FY2019.

During July-August 2019-20, imports decreased by 21.41 percent to US$ 7.677 billion against US$ 9.769 billion in the same period last year.

The present government imposed up to 60 percent regulatory duties on 570 luxury and non-essential imported goods to curtail the rising imports. The analysis of merchandise import data suggests that the import of Machinery group having share of 22.4 percent in total imports, increased by 8.

2 percent.

This signifies an impressive picture ahead in terms of dwindling situation of Large Scale Manufacturing sector. Textile machinery, telecom machinery and electrical machinery imports increased by 17.3, 11.1 and 20.3 percent, respectively and other machinery increased by 20.1 percent.

The Petroleum group with share of 25.2 percent share in imports decreased by 26.7 percent in value, of which import of petroleum crude decreased by 55.1 percent in value and its quantity decreased by 46.4 percent. Import of petroleum product decreased in both quantity and value by 7.8 percent and 16.4 percent, respectively.

Food group constitute 9.1 percent of total imports, registered a decline of 26.8 percent during Jul-Aug fiscal year 2019-20. Minor and major crops of domestic agriculture have been improved in the period which has lessened the dependency on imported food. Among the food group, the tea imports decreased in both quantity and value by 26.8 percent and 35.4 percent, respectively.

The palm oil decreased in both quantity and value by 14.1 percent and 29.8 percent, respectively. Transport group constitute 4.2 percent of the total imports, declined by 35.9 percent.

The road vehicle (build unit) declined by 41.5 percent. CBU declined by 80.9 percent, among CBU buses declined by 74.2 percent, motor cars by 84.7 percent and motor cycles by 76.4 percent. This may be due to the measures taken by the present government to restrict import.

The Ministry of Finance also pointed out that in January 2019, the Ministry of Commerce, via SRO No 52 (I)/2019, reintroduced a restriction on used car imports under the gift and personal baggage schemes, where the importer has to pay applicable duties and taxes on the import in foreign exchange.

Multiple price hikes by auto manufacturers in the wake of the rupee depreciation, lower auto financing amid rising interest rates and the ban on non- filers from purchasing inventory, auto manufacturers had to curtail production: this, in turns, lowered their CKD imports.

The Ministry of Finance also noted that as per overseas employment statistics, 373,000 people had gone abroad during the first eight months of 2019. Whereas total 380,000 people were registered as overseas employed in the year 2018. This will positively impact foreign inflows in terms of remittances.

On the back of initiatives taken by the government, workers' remittances surpass the target of US$ 21.2 billion in fiscal year 2019-20, which increased by 9.7 percent to US$ 21.846 billion during FY2019.

The ongoing scenario of overseas employment will be helpful in achieving remittances target this year. Further, Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI) has intensified its efforts by launching campaigns in local and destination specific foreign media to encourage overseas Pakistanis to remit through legal means.

Moreover, PRI facilitated local exchange companies to increase their tie-ups with the international money transfer operators. This may be supporting the higher remittances inflows in the ongoing fiscal year.