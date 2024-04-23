Macro-economic Indicators Start Showing Positive Trends In Country
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024 | 01:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue on Monday said that the macro-economic indicators have started showing positive trends in the country both at internal and external fronts.
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb met the members of Pakistan Business Council UAE and stressed upon the need of collaboration with industry leaders, government agencies, financial institutions, and local stakeholders to forge strategic partnerships that facilitate trade and investment inflows into Pakistan,said a press release issued here.
The ongoing structural reforms and enforcement mechanism would further set the direction of the economy in a right way.
He also applauded Pakistani businessmen based in UAE for showcasing Pakistan's best business practices and conducive environment for forward-thinking investors especially in the area of IT, digitalization, climate change, agriculture and human capital.
