Open Menu

Macro-economic Indicators Start Showing Positive Trends In Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024 | 01:10 AM

Macro-economic indicators start showing positive trends in country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue on Monday said that the macro-economic indicators have started showing positive trends in the country both at internal and external fronts.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb met the members of Pakistan Business Council UAE and stressed upon the need of collaboration with industry leaders, government agencies, financial institutions, and local stakeholders to forge strategic partnerships that facilitate trade and investment inflows into Pakistan,said a press release issued here.

The ongoing structural reforms and enforcement mechanism would further set the direction of the economy in a right way.

He also applauded Pakistani businessmen based in UAE for showcasing Pakistan's best business practices and conducive environment for forward-thinking investors especially in the area of IT, digitalization, climate change, agriculture and human capital.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Agriculture UAE Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

1 hour ago
 Record London close as oil prices drop on easing M ..

Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears

1 hour ago
 TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured vill ..

TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village

1 hour ago
 LCCI language courses from May 1

LCCI language courses from May 1

1 hour ago
 Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

2 hours ago
 Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat dis ..

Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster

1 hour ago
Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower C ..

Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral

1 hour ago
 “Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kic ..

“Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kicks off in Attock

1 hour ago
 'PML-N secures people's trust in by-polls'

'PML-N secures people's trust in by-polls'

1 hour ago
 Girl dies as pole falls in street

Girl dies as pole falls in street

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Iran for promoting bilateral trade ties, ..

Pakistan, Iran for promoting bilateral trade ties, business activities at border ..

2 hours ago
 Two robbers jailed for 14 years in crude oil theft ..

Two robbers jailed for 14 years in crude oil theft case

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business