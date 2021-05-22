Macroeconomic indicators showing positive trend despite COVID-19: Asim Bajwa

Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt. Gen. (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Saturday said all the major macroeconomic indicators were moving towards positive trajectory due to immense hard work by the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt. Gen. (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Saturday said all the major macroeconomic indicators were moving towards positive trajectory due to immense hard work by the government.

Not without an immense hard work, Pakistan's economy performed beyond expectations with all major macroeconomic indicators showing positive trend amid Covid-19 pandemic," he said in a tweet.

Asim Bajwa said the hard work resulted in 3.94 per cent economic growth during the outgoing fiscal year.