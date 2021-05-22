UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macroeconomic Indicators Showing Positive Trend Despite COVID-19: Asim Bajwa

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 06:31 PM

Macroeconomic indicators showing positive trend despite COVID-19: Asim Bajwa

Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt. Gen. (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Saturday said all the major macroeconomic indicators were moving towards positive trajectory due to immense hard work by the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt. Gen. (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Saturday said all the major macroeconomic indicators were moving towards positive trajectory due to immense hard work by the government.

Not without an immense hard work, Pakistan's economy performed beyond expectations with all major macroeconomic indicators showing positive trend amid Covid-19 pandemic," he said in a tweet.

Asim Bajwa said the hard work resulted in 3.94 per cent economic growth during the outgoing fiscal year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan CPEC All Government

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi launches her book &quot;World Boo ..

21 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Saturday 22 May 2021

5 minutes ago

UNICEF trains 5,360 social workforce professionals ..

5 minutes ago

China qualifies for all canoe sprint events of Tok ..

5 minutes ago

CM aide inaugurates CPEC Interchange-Mansehra Road ..

5 minutes ago

UAE government keen to enhance strategic partnersh ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.