UrduPoint.com

Macroeconomic Stability Is Govt's Top Priority: Miftah

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 31, 2022 | 02:32 PM

Macroeconomic stability is govt's top priority: Miftah

The Finance Minister says the government is aware of the issues of business community and is committed to provide them friendly environment.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 31st, 2022) Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail has said that the government’s top priority is macroeconomic stability and to ensure financial discipline through effective policies.

Talking to the delegation of businessmen in Islamabad, Miftah said that the government is aware of the issues of business community and is committed to provide them friendly environment.

The business community presented various proposals for consideration in the Federal Budget 2022-23 and suggested measures for bringing in greater efficiency in various sectors.

The Finance Minister said that the present government is fully focused on achieving inclusive and sustainable economic growth by presenting a business friendly budget.

Last week, Finance Minister, Miftah Ismail increase in petroleum prices would help reducing the inflation and stabilizing Rupee against Dollar.

Miftah said making tough decision on Petroleum prices was the only option to strengthen the prevailing economic situation of the country.

The Minister said the Prime Minister has decided to launch the Sasta Diesel, Sasta petrol Program to compensate weaker segments of the society after increase in Petroleum prices, under which 14 million deserving households will be provided two thousand rupees on monthly basis.

This program will cost 28 billion rupees every month. He said the relief amount will also be incorporated in the upcoming budget.

He said seven million households of BISP are also included in the program.

Miftah Ismail said woman head of the family, whose household income is less than forty thousand rupees, can register themselves for this program by send their National Identity Card number at number 786.

He said another program is also being launched under which flour will be provided at 40 rupees per kilogram and sugar at 70 rupees per kilogram.

The Minister expressed the hope that soon the staff level agreement will be signed with IMF that will help us borrow money from other multinational institutions including World Bank and Asian Development Bank.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad IMF Petrol Prime Minister World Bank Business Dollar Budget Money Women Asian Development Bank Family From Government Agreement Top 786 Investment Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Flour

Recent Stories

Over 54% surplus witnessed in Pak-US trade in 10 m ..

Over 54% surplus witnessed in Pak-US trade in 10 months: SBP

6 minutes ago
 Policeman suspended in faisalabad

Policeman suspended in faisalabad

6 minutes ago
 Lavrov in Turkey June 8 for talks on Ukraine grain ..

Lavrov in Turkey June 8 for talks on Ukraine grain exports: Ankara

7 minutes ago
 Italian economy grew in first quarter: revised dat ..

Italian economy grew in first quarter: revised data

7 minutes ago
 Dry, hot weather forecast for Bahawalpur city

Dry, hot weather forecast for Bahawalpur city

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan releases second humanitarian assistance t ..

Pakistan releases second humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.