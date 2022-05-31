(@Abdulla99267510)

The Finance Minister says the government is aware of the issues of business community and is committed to provide them friendly environment.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 31st, 2022) Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail has said that the government’s top priority is macroeconomic stability and to ensure financial discipline through effective policies.

Talking to the delegation of businessmen in Islamabad, Miftah said that the government is aware of the issues of business community and is committed to provide them friendly environment.

The business community presented various proposals for consideration in the Federal Budget 2022-23 and suggested measures for bringing in greater efficiency in various sectors.

The Finance Minister said that the present government is fully focused on achieving inclusive and sustainable economic growth by presenting a business friendly budget.

Last week, Finance Minister, Miftah Ismail increase in petroleum prices would help reducing the inflation and stabilizing Rupee against Dollar.

Miftah said making tough decision on Petroleum prices was the only option to strengthen the prevailing economic situation of the country.

The Minister said the Prime Minister has decided to launch the Sasta Diesel, Sasta petrol Program to compensate weaker segments of the society after increase in Petroleum prices, under which 14 million deserving households will be provided two thousand rupees on monthly basis.

This program will cost 28 billion rupees every month. He said the relief amount will also be incorporated in the upcoming budget.

He said seven million households of BISP are also included in the program.

Miftah Ismail said woman head of the family, whose household income is less than forty thousand rupees, can register themselves for this program by send their National Identity Card number at number 786.

He said another program is also being launched under which flour will be provided at 40 rupees per kilogram and sugar at 70 rupees per kilogram.

The Minister expressed the hope that soon the staff level agreement will be signed with IMF that will help us borrow money from other multinational institutions including World Bank and Asian Development Bank.