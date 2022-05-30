UrduPoint.com

Macroeconomic Stability Is Top Priority Of PML-N Government: Miftah Ismail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2022 | 10:19 PM

Macroeconomic stability is top priority of PML-N Government: Miftah Ismail

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail Monday said that his government's top priority is macroeconomic stability and the focus is on to ensure financial discipline through effective and welfare policies to achieve the economic growth level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail Monday said that his government's top priority is macroeconomic stability and the focus is on to ensure financial discipline through effective and welfare policies to achieve the economic growth level.

According to the press release, he was attending a meeting with delegation of businessmen, including Zubair Motiwala, Fawad Anwar, Mohammad Ali Tabba, Shahid Shoort and Zaki Bashir, Secretary Commerce, Chairman FBR and senior officer.

Miftah said that the government is aware of the issues of business community and impediments in the expansion of economic activities in the country.

He assured the businessmen that the government is committed to provide friendly environment to businessmen for the expansion of economic activity in the country.� The members of the business community presented various proposals for consideration in the Federal Budget 2022-23 and suggested measures for bringing in greater efficiency in various sectors.

They also apprised about some issues related to taxation faced by business community in the country.

The Finance Minister acknowledged the contribution of business community in the growth of economic activity in the country and commended the budgetary suggestions for various sectors of the economy.

Finance Minister further said that the present government focuses on achieving inclusive and sustainable economic growth by presenting a pro-people and business friendly budget; therefore, the suggestions of all stakeholders will be given due regard.

Finance Minister stressed the business community for enhancement of exports to achieve economic growth and stability in the foreign reserves.

