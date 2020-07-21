UrduPoint.com
Macron Calls Date Of Reaching Agreement On EU Economic Recovery Fund 'Historic'

Tue 21st July 2020 | 09:50 AM

Macron Calls Date of Reaching Agreement on EU Economic Recovery Fund 'Historic'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron called the date of reaching the agreement on the EU economic recovery fund and the long-term financial budget a "historic" day for Europe.

"This is a historic day for Europe," Macron said on Twitter after a four-day EU summit in Brussels.

Earlier in the day, EU leaders finished their summit in Brussels that had been lasting for four days. According to European Council President Charles Michel, the leaders have managed to reach an agreement on the long-term EU budget and post-coronavirus economic recovery fund.

EU Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a press conference that she was pleased with the summit results.

"After a very long meeting, we have reached a good result. I am very happy about it," Merkel said at a press conference.

The EU leaders, in particular, agreed on the long-term budget of $1,2 trillion for 2021-2027 and the post-coronavirus economic recovery fund of $857 billion.

