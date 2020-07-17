UrduPoint.com
Macron Hopes Agreement On EU Economy Recovery To Be Reached At EU Summit

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 04:50 PM

Macron Hopes Agreement on EU Economy Recovery to Be Reached at EU Summit

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed hope that the agreement on an economic recovery plan will be reached at the EU summit, which begins on Friday in Brussels.

"I'm sure, but careful. I will make every effort, together with Chancellor [of Germany Angela] Merkel and President of the European Council [Charles] Michel to reach the agreement," Macron told reporters before the summit.

Merkel on Friday said she expected difficult negotiations in Brussels as EU nations remain divided over a long-term budget and recovery plan.

The first in-person summit since the onset of the pandemic on Friday and Saturday will see opposing economic realities of EU nations attempt to divvy up a 1.07 trillion euro ($1.2 trillion) budget for the coming seven years and a proposed 750 billion euro recovery package, which was proposed by Paris and Berlin in May.

