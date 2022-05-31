UrduPoint.com

Macron On Possibility Of EU Embargo On Russian Gas: Nothing Can Be Ruled Out

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Macron on Possibility of EU Embargo on Russian Gas: Nothing Can Be Ruled Out

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron did not rule out the possibility of a future European embargo on gas from Russia, noting that everything would depend on the development of the situation in Ukraine.

"Nothing can be ruled out.

France is in a special position as it is the least dependent on Russian gas, so we can prepare in such a way that we will not have problems, but other European states are very dependent on Russian gas. But nothing can be ruled out, because no one knows how events in Ukraine will develop further," Macron said at a press conference following the EU summit when asked whether it was possible to introduce a gas embargo in the next package of EU sanctions.

The EU summit was held in Brussels from May 30-31.

