Open Menu

Macron Promulgates Law On Increasing Military Budget To $462Bln - French Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2023 | 11:04 PM

Macron Promulgates Law on Increasing Military Budget to $462Bln - French Defense Ministry

French President Emmanuel Macron has promulgated the new military programming law, which provides for a record increase of the French military budget in the coming seven years, the French Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron has promulgated the new military programming law, which provides for a record increase of the French military budget in the coming seven years, the French Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"After its adoption by the parliament and validation by the Constitutional Council, the law on military programming for 2024-2030 was promulgated on August 1 and published in the official journal today. An unprecedented budget of 413 billion Euros ($462 billion) to transform our armed forces within the entire territory of our country," the French Defense Ministry tweeted.

The law focuses on the modernization of the French armed forces, especially of its means of nuclear deterrence, as well as on improving conditions for the military, upgrading equipment and investing in cyberspace, space and navy protection.

The budget for the period is a 40% increase compared to the 295 billion euros in military spending agreed to for 2019 to 2025.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Parliament Budget Nuclear August 2019 Billion

Recent Stories

Excise Police foil attempt to smuggle heroin to Pu ..

Excise Police foil attempt to smuggle heroin to Punjab

7 minutes ago
 Employees of London Gatwick Airport Call Off Strik ..

Employees of London Gatwick Airport Call Off Strike Scheduled for August 4-8 - T ..

7 minutes ago
 Minsk Urges Warsaw Not to Escalate Situation With ..

Minsk Urges Warsaw Not to Escalate Situation With Accusations of Border Violatio ..

5 minutes ago
 K-Electric assures to address power outages issue: ..

K-Electric assures to address power outages issue: Mustafa Kamal

13 minutes ago
 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife an ..

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation

5 minutes ago
 YouTube premium, music arrive in Pakistan

YouTube premium, music arrive in Pakistan

5 minutes ago
"You became THE goalkeeper" - tributes to Buffon a ..

"You became THE goalkeeper" - tributes to Buffon as he retires

5 minutes ago
 Pope in Portugal urges Europe to act as 'peacemake ..

Pope in Portugal urges Europe to act as 'peacemaker' in Ukraine

5 minutes ago
 Minsk Says Provided Warsaw With Data on Absence of ..

Minsk Says Provided Warsaw With Data on Absence of Airspace Violations

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine Wants to Start Talks on Accession to EU Be ..

Ukraine Wants to Start Talks on Accession to EU Before End of 2023 - Zelenskyy

3 minutes ago
 Japan Approves First Domestically-Made COVID-19 Va ..

Japan Approves First Domestically-Made COVID-19 Vaccine - Developer

3 minutes ago
 US Asked Hungary to Share Private Details of 900,0 ..

US Asked Hungary to Share Private Details of 900,000 Dual Nationals - Deputy Min ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business