Macron Promulgates Law on Increasing Military Budget to $462Bln - French Defense Ministry

French President Emmanuel Macron has promulgated the new military programming law, which provides for a record increase of the French military budget in the coming seven years, the French Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron has promulgated the new military programming law, which provides for a record increase of the French military budget in the coming seven years, the French Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"After its adoption by the parliament and validation by the Constitutional Council, the law on military programming for 2024-2030 was promulgated on August 1 and published in the official journal today. An unprecedented budget of 413 billion Euros ($462 billion) to transform our armed forces within the entire territory of our country," the French Defense Ministry tweeted.

The law focuses on the modernization of the French armed forces, especially of its means of nuclear deterrence, as well as on improving conditions for the military, upgrading equipment and investing in cyberspace, space and navy protection.

The budget for the period is a 40% increase compared to the 295 billion euros in military spending agreed to for 2019 to 2025.