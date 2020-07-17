Macron Says EU Leaders Summit Decisive for Arriving at Compromise on Economical Recovery

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron expressed the belief on Friday that the first physical summit of the European Union leaders since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic would be decisive for securing agreements for the sake of EU economical and social recovery, expressing confidence that the goals would be achieved under Germany's presidency in the Council of the European Union.

"France and Germany have reached an accord ... that has served as the basis for the European Commission's proposal on the recovery plan. The coming hours will be decisive for achieving compromise so that the recovery plan and the European budget for the next years promotes economical, social and environmental recovery, for securing a new sovereignty in the spheres of technology, industry and ecology, and reaching consensus regarding the worst-affected regions and the most fragile groups of the population.

This is related to our European project. I am confident, yet cautious, and I will do my best. Together with [German] Chancellor Angela Merkel and [European Council] President [Charles] Michel we will do everything to achieve this goal," Macron said upon arriving to the summit.