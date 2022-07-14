UrduPoint.com

Macron Says France Should Brace For Complete Cutoff Of Russian Gas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2022 | 06:39 PM

Macron Says France Should Brace for Complete Cutoff of Russian Gas

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that the nation should be prepared for a "very harsh scenario" in the event that Russia turns off natural gas taps

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that the nation should be prepared for a "very harsh scenario" in the event that Russia turns off natural gas taps.

"We may have to do completely without Russian gas.

It is a very harsh scenario and we must be prepared for it," Macron said in an interview to TF1 and France 2 television channels.

Macron's statement echoes a warning from chief European Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen who said last week that the European Union needed to make contingency plans for a gas cutoff.

French government spokesman Olivier Veran said Wednesday that the EU faced the prospect of gas shortages if Russian deliveries failed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia France European Union May Gas Event TV From Government

Recent Stories

IRC ensures quality healthcare to the people of So ..

IRC ensures quality healthcare to the people of South Waziristan, Orakzai

24 seconds ago
 MEPCO secures top position in recovery of electric ..

MEPCO secures top position in recovery of electricity bills during 2021-22

26 seconds ago
 Missing drug addict youth reunited with family

Missing drug addict youth reunited with family

27 seconds ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 486 points, closing ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 486 points, closing at 42,348 points 14 July 2022

29 seconds ago
 POL prices to go down today

POL prices to go down today

38 minutes ago
 PTI rejects SC judgment on deputy speaker's ruling ..

PTI rejects SC judgment on deputy speaker's ruling on no-confidence-motion again ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.