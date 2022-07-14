Macron Says France Should Brace for Complete Cutoff of Russian Gas

(@FahadShabbir)

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that the nation should be prepared for a "very harsh scenario" in the event that Russia turns off natural gas taps

"We may have to do completely without Russian gas.

It is a very harsh scenario and we must be prepared for it," Macron said in an interview to TF1 and France 2 television channels.

Macron's statement echoes a warning from chief European Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen who said last week that the European Union needed to make contingency plans for a gas cutoff.

French government spokesman Olivier Veran said Wednesday that the EU faced the prospect of gas shortages if Russian deliveries failed.