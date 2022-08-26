UrduPoint.com

Macron Says France Unlikely To Experience Issues With Gas During Winter

Macron Says France Unlikely to Experience Issues With Gas During Winter

France will not experience any problems with gas supplies in the winter, because the country is well prepared, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) France will not experience any problems with gas supplies in the winter, because the country is well prepared, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"I would like to sum up that we will not have any problems, because we do not depend on gas. We have a pipeline with Norway, we have diversified our gas suppliers, we will have a new terminal to receive more LNG in Havre with our companies. We have filled our gas storage facilities up to 90%. Frankly, the French are well prepared for winter, the issue is now European," Macron told reporters in Algeria during a two-day official visit to the country.

In late July, French government spokesman Olivier Veran said that France was in an "unprecedentedly difficult" situation in terms of energy production.

The French government has already taken a number of tough measures to save electricity, banning the work of advertisement illumination and air conditioners in stores at night. The French government also decided to unfreeze 18 nuclear reactors, which were shut down in May due to the traces of corrosion, after completion of maintenance work.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been growing as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's operation in Ukraine and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow in the West, fuel prices have accelerated the growth, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

