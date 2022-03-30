Macron Told Putin Payments for Gas Contracts in Rubles Impossible - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron said in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that it was impossible to pay for Russian gas contracts in rubles, Reuters reported citing the Elysee Palace.

The phone conversation between Macron and Putin took place on Tuesday evening.

Earlier, the Kremlin said that Putin and Macron had discussed the transition to paying for gas supplies in rubles.