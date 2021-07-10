"Made In Azerbaijan" Products In The Pakistani Markets

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 10th, 2021) With the initiative of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Gazelli Group, the first local natural cosmetics producer company of Azerbaijan, was introduced in Pakistan in order to sell "Made in Azerbaijan" products in Pakistan.

Mrs. Narmin Ismayilova, CEO of Gazelli Group who is in Pakistan for this purpose, held bilateral meetings with a number of Pakistani companies operating in this field, and informed them about local and natural products manufactured by Gazelli Group. She emphasized that her company is ready to do the necessary works to sell the high quality natural products of Gazelli Group in the Pakistani market.

During the meetings, an agreement was reached to sell the products of the Azerbaijani company Gazelli Group in the D.Watson chain of stores of Pakistan, which sells many different brands from around the world. Waqar Zafar Bakhtawari, Managing director of Pakistan's D.Watson chain of stores, expressed their interest in the products of Gazelli Group, a well-known brand of Azerbaijan, and told that they will visit Azerbaijan soon to get acquainted with the company's factories.