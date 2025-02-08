Open Menu

"Made In Pakistan” Exhibition Concludes On Saturday In Jeddah

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2025 | 11:10 PM

"Made in Pakistan” exhibition concludes on Saturday in Jeddah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) The “Made in Pakistan” exhibition concluded on Saturday in Jeddah, strengthening trade ties with Saudi Arabia.

The highly anticipated Made in Pakistan exhibition successfully concluded last night at the Jeddah International Exhibition and Convention Centre, said a press release issued here.

Held from February 5th to 7th, the event showcased Pakistan’s finest products and services, fostering stronger trade and investment ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The exhibition attracted a diverse audience, including government officials, diplomats, prominent business leaders from both nations, media representatives, and the general public.

It provided a vital platform for Pakistani businesses to engage with potential buyers and partners in Saudi Arabia, highlighting opportunities for economic collaboration.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, emphasized the event’s role in opening new avenues for Pakistani businesses in the Kingdom.

He noted that the exhibition served as a key initiative to bring stakeholders together, facilitating interactions to enhance trade and investment between the two countries.

The event featured a diverse range of Pakistani products, including sports goods and sportswear, surgical and medical apparatus, cutlery, auto parts, fans, textiles, processed agricultural products, construction materials, and various services.

Two technical sessions were also held on the sidelines to familiarize participants with Saudi Arabia’s regulatory framework.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan encouraged participating businesses to build on the connections made during the exhibition, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, Expo 2030 Riyadh, and FIFA World Cup 2034 as key opportunities for Pakistani businesses.

He underscored that Pakistan could expand its market share in textiles, food, sports goods, light engineering, IT services, consultancy, hospitality, and architectural services within the Kingdom.

The minister urged Pakistani businesses to tap into Saudi Arabia’s booming tourism and construction sectors, reassuring them of the Pakistani government’s commitment to improving the Ease of Doing Business index.

He also pledged full support to companies seeking to expand into international markets.

In a major announcement, Jam Kamal Khan revealed plans for more trade exhibitions and events in Saudi Arabia to enhance the visibility of Pakistani products, not just in the Kingdom but across the middle East.

With the successful conclusion of Made in Pakistan, the event has set the stage for greater economic collaboration, paving the way for increased trade and investment between the two nations.

