Madrid stocks tumble more than 3.0% on virus fears

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The Spanish stock market tumbled more than 3.0 percent on Monday as coronavirus fears sent European shares into a tailspin after Italy announced four deaths and a surge in infections.

By 0915 GMT, the benchmark Ibex-35 index of most traded Spanish shares was down 3.24 percent to 9,566.10 points.