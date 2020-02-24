UrduPoint.com
Madrid Stocks Tumble More Than 3.0% On Virus Fears

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 02:52 PM

The Spanish stock market tumbled more than 3.0 percent on Monday as coronavirus fears sent European shares into a tailspin after Italy announced four deaths and a surge in infections

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The Spanish stock market tumbled more than 3.0 percent on Monday as coronavirus fears sent European shares into a tailspin after Italy announced four deaths and a surge in infections.

By 0915 GMT, the benchmark Ibex-35 index of most traded Spanish shares was down 3.24 percent to 9,566.10 points.

