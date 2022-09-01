UrduPoint.com

Maduro Proposes Creating Fund Based On Oil Revenues To Support Venezuelan Economy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2022 | 09:50 AM

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Venezuela should create a fund based on oil revenues to guarantee the stability of the economy, President Nicolas Maduro said.

"Oil is getting more and more expensive. What are we going to do with oil, what is my idea? Thanks to oil, we must save, (create) a fund to guarantee the future for generations, the stability of the country's economy," he said.

The president's statement was broadcast on his social networks.

