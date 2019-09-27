UrduPoint.com
Maduro Says Caracas Has Moscow's 'Full Support' On Defense Industry Cooperation

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 04:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Venezuela has Russia's full support on bilateral defense industry cooperation, the Latin American country's President, Nicolas Maduro, said after returning from his trip to Moscow.

"We have received the full support of Russia and President Vladimir Putin in all areas of defense industry cooperation ... Venezuela has one of the most advanced armament systems in the world," Maduro said after arriving in Caracas from Moscow.

"I discussed this issue with President Putin and he reaffirmed Russia's full support to allow Venezuela strengthen its combat readiness and armament systems for protecting the sovereignty and national peace," Maduro added.

The president's speech was broadcast live on his Twitter.

Maduro visited Moscow for talks with Putin, which were held on Wednesday. During the negations, the two presidents agreed upon a plan of economic and industrial cooperation, according to Maduro.

The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, has said that Maduro and Putin had also discussed the "continued" defense industry cooperation.

