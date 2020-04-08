Maduro Says Possible to Find Solutions on Oil Market Stabilization at OPEC+ Meeting

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he was optimistic about the upcoming OPEC+ meeting, at which solutions could be found to stabilize the oil market.

"Oil Minister Manuel Quevedo and Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza are in direct contact with the governments of Russia and Saudi Arabia and other OPEC counterparts as part of preparation for a video conference to be held April 9, where countries will seek consensus to restore the oil market and fair and stable prices, which will help restore the global economy and financial markets," Maduro said.

"I believe that we are on the right track, there are good proposals on the table... I am optimistic about the OPEC video conference and the OPEC+ agreements that would restore stability to the oil market... and the global economy," he said in a speech broadcast on Twitter.